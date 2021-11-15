Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,121 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 200,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

