iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

