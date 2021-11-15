Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $160.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.74.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

