Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 230.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 148.7% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,669.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $880.00 and a 1 year high of $1,674.79. The company has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,410.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

