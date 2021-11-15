Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 482 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.54 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

