Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

