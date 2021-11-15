9,179 Shares in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cricut in the second quarter worth $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 359,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $9,635,639.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,571,900 shares of company stock valued at $45,426,577 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $24.30 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.