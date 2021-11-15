Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

