Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $330,000 Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

