Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Assured Guaranty has increased its dividend by 40.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Assured Guaranty has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assured Guaranty stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

