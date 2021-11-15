Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $41.96 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $617.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,758 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

