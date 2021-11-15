Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

LAND stock opened at GBX 710.20 ($9.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a one year high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 702.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 705.43.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

