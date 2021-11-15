Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Issues Earnings Results

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RZLT opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.56. Rezolute has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 21.34 and a quick ratio of 21.34.

A number of analysts have commented on RZLT shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rezolute has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

