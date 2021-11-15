Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 117,110.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Colfax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,450,000 after purchasing an additional 454,255 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $103,479.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $51.97 on Monday. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

