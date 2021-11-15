Millennium Management LLC Acquires 203,707 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2,049.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,707 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $29.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $585.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.43. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.