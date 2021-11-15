Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGTA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $38,603.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.04. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

