Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 396 ($5.17).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.49) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

DLG stock opened at GBX 275.10 ($3.59) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 273.65 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

