Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 68.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MPLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

