Pundi X NEM Market Cap Achieves $3.81 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and $4,117.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00071408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00072995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00095059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,903.93 or 1.00261589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,681.88 or 0.07122682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 20,524,818,483 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

