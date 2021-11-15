Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 97,400 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.57% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,914,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,884,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 84,389 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.54.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,108.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

