Millennium Management LLC Buys 40,497 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $462,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,624,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of EXPI opened at $45.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

