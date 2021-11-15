Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 6.3% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.