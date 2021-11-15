Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 508.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of HUTCHMED worth $11,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCM. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

