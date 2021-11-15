Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,090 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Brighthouse Financial worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $54.56 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

