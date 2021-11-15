Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.77% of Redfin worth $51,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,621,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.75.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at $402,364.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,732 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

