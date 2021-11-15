Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VACC stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaccitech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

