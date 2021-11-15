Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

NYSE TISI opened at $1.46 on Monday. Team has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

