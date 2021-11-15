Millennium Management LLC Acquires 46,519 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Boston Partners increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,153 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,263,000 after buying an additional 1,442,725 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,051,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,912,000 after buying an additional 758,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,844,000 after buying an additional 534,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,893,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,507,000 after buying an additional 499,812 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ST. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

