Millennium Management LLC Sells 307,384 Shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $11,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $975,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,324,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in DHC Acquisition by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 309,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 117,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

