Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,256,583 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,256,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Broadscale Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Shares of SCLE opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

