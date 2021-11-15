Roth Capital Lowers Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) to Neutral

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LEU stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,372,800 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 598.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

