Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.