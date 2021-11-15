Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.63. Cabot has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $65.25.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cabot
Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.
