Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Decibel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). On average, research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Decibel Therapeutics news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,177,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,544,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 188,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.