Man Group plc Sells 7,739 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Man Group plc cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $127.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.09 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.