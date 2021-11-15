Man Group plc Sells 13,300 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,371,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,361,000 after buying an additional 471,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after buying an additional 216,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after buying an additional 575,422 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

