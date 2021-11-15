Man Group plc Takes Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 152,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

