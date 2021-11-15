Man Group plc Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 228,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EAT opened at $42.73 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

