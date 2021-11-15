Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $214,000 Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in International Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in International Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBOC opened at $45.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

