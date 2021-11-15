Analyzing Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Engie Brasil Energia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.01 $1.09 billion $0.51 17.18 Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.50 $542.64 million $0.56 13.02

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaga Nasional Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Engie Brasil Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00 Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82%

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

