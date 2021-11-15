PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,663 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after purchasing an additional 566,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323,287 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

