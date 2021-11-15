Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 5,054 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22, a PEG ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

