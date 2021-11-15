California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $87.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.36. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

