Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) to Hold

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enel in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

ENLAY stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.