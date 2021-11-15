Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $26.80 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

