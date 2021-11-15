BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.02 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.70.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

