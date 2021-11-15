Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of Root stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Root has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Root by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Root by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Root by 28.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

