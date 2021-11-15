Mizuho Boosts Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $27.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MQ. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

MQ opened at $24.29 on Monday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

