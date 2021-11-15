Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

In related news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

