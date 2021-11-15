Nordea Equity Research Begins Coverage on Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF)

Equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AGXXF stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Agilyx AS has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.
