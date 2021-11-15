Nordea Equity Research Begins Coverage on Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF)

Equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Agilyx AS (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AGXXF stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. Agilyx AS has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

About Agilyx AS

Agilyx AS engages in recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company through its chemical recycling technology, converts mixed plastic waste to plastics, as well as chemical products and fuels. The company, through its subsidiary, Cyclyx International, Inc, a feedstock management company, is working with various waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advanced recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics.

