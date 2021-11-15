DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $228,358.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $65,530.56 or 0.99547511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00038164 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.45 or 0.00597697 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

